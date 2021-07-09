UnitedHealth Group hiring 260-plus for customer service positions in Tucson

OptumRx, a pharmacy care services organization, is more than 260 people to fill customer service representative positions in Tucson.

The positions will be based at the Optum office, 9040 S. Rita Road. New employees receive seven weeks of onsite training before being deployed to telecommuter status.

OptumRx, part of UnitedHealth Group, specializes in the delivery, clinical management and affordability of prescription medications and consumer health products for more than 59 million clients.

The company will host a virtual job fair Wednesday, July 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, visit uhg.hr/JulyCSJobFair.