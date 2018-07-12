Carondelet Health Network Chief Financial Officer Theresa Mouton has been named one the industry’s leading CFOs by Becker’s Hospital Review, a national health-care trade publication. Individuals on the “150 Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know” list play an integral role in their organization’s strategic planning, growth and transactions.
Mouton was promoted to market chief financial officer for the Carondelet Health Network in 2017, after being with the organization since 2015. She oversees financial operations of the three Carondelet hospitals, St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson, and Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales. She also serves as Arizona Group CFO, overseeing the financial operations of the Abrazo Health Network in Phoenix.