Catherine Merrill, National Optical Astronomy Observatory

Catherine Merrill served as the Lead Systems Engineer for UA’s OSIRIS-Rex Asteroid Sample Return Mission and Deputy Program Manager for OCAMS, the mission critical camera suite. Additionally, she was project manager for the Primary Mirror Segments of the Giant Magellan Telescope and is currently the CSDC Program Manager at NOAO.
Catherine serves on the boards of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, JobPath, and Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, and sits on the Women United Global Leadership Council. Catherine received the Maria Teresa Velez Outstanding Mentor Award from the UA.