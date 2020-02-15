Charquitas Mexican Food

Food Truck
History: A good and an excellent rating in 2019. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 22.
What the inspector saw: Cutting board had food particles and dirty surface, sink drain plug had meat particles stuck to it, plastic ware held in dirty containers, microwave splattered with food particles, screen door shredded and doesn’t close completely, food debris and slime in refrigerator and cook area (non-food contact).
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection the same day, Jan. 22.
