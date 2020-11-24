 Skip to main content
Chicago Bar

Chicago Bar

  • Updated

The owners of Chicago Bar, a fixture for Tucson blues fans and musicians alike since 1978, announced the closure on Facebook, saying the financial burden of being mostly closed since March 17 took an irreversible toll.

Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway, opened in 1978. The owners announced it would be closed because of the pandemic in late June.

Chicago Bar closes for good in Tucson citing pandemic's financial strain

