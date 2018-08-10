1735 W. Speedway
History: Negative findings in five of eight health inspections since mid-2017, including a June 29 probationary rating and a failed re-inspection on July 19 that prompted a warning of possible legal action unless problems were fixed.
What the inspector saw: Milk, bacon and breakfast croissants were stored at unsafe temperatures and the refrigeration problem still wasn't fixed when inspectors came back three weeks later; dirty hand-washing sink.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection on July 30.
Comments: Declined to comment.