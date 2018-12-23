World Series champion pitching coach Brent Strom, center, of the Houston Astros will be one of several marquee names at Jerry Stitt's baseball institute.

The Southern Arizona Coaches Institute, which will feature baseball for the first time, continues to grow an impressive roster of Tucson-related baseball coaches.

Twelve professional coaches will join former Arizona head coach Jerry Stitt for the Jan. 13 baseball institute on the Pima College West campus from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $25 for those who preregister at soazcoachesinstitute.com. Registration is open to anyone.

Stitt last week announced a staff that includes Washington Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long; Chicago Cubs Triple-A hitting coach Keoni DeRenne; Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom; Toronto Blue Jays field coordinator Shelley Duncan; Los Angeles Angels minor league field coordinator Jack Howell; Angels minor league hitting coordinator Damon Mashore; Colorado Rockies minor league field coordinator Anthony Sanders; Arizona baseball coach Jay Johnson; UA pitching coach Dave Lawn; Pima College head coach Ken Jacome; Diamondbacks Triple-A pitching coach Gil Heredia and Washington Nationals bench coach Chip Hale.