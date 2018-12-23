The Southern Arizona Coaches Institute, which will feature baseball for the first time, continues to grow an impressive roster of Tucson-related baseball coaches.
Twelve professional coaches will join former Arizona head coach Jerry Stitt for the Jan. 13 baseball institute on the Pima College West campus from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $25 for those who preregister at soazcoachesinstitute.com. Registration is open to anyone.
Stitt last week announced a staff that includes Washington Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long; Chicago Cubs Triple-A hitting coach Keoni DeRenne; Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom; Toronto Blue Jays field coordinator Shelley Duncan; Los Angeles Angels minor league field coordinator Jack Howell; Angels minor league hitting coordinator Damon Mashore; Colorado Rockies minor league field coordinator Anthony Sanders; Arizona baseball coach Jay Johnson; UA pitching coach Dave Lawn; Pima College head coach Ken Jacome; Diamondbacks Triple-A pitching coach Gil Heredia and Washington Nationals bench coach Chip Hale.