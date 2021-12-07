Daniel Howe, The Earnest House
In the Tucson community, Daniel Howe is known for his unwavering commitment to reducing recidivism through creating opportunities for individuals who are re-entering society. He does this by offering housing, employment and job skills to local Tucsonans. He helps job seekers attain job training, tools and various certifications as a Workforce Development Specialist at Pima County. He houses individuals at the Earnest House LLC, which he established in 2016 to house hundreds of people through their life transitions each year. He also provides job skills to his residents through his artisan kettle corn business, Heavy Kettle, that he founded during the Covid-19 pandemic. Heavy Kettle helps Earnest House residents earn income while searching for permanent employment.
Mr. Howe serves as a board member with Just Communities Arizona and acts as the Co-Executive Director with Second Chance Tucson. He was SVP Tucson’s Fast Pitch winner of the TEP “People’s Choice” award and was subsequently featured in Biz Tucson magazine. He is a Just Leadership USA 2020 alumni and regional Emmy Award winner for his PBS profile “Halfway Home”. Most notably to him, he is a husband of 13 years and father to 3 adoring children.