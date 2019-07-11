Five-star class of 2021 point guard Devin Askew of California’s Team Why Not is considering reclassifying to 2020, saying he’s confident he can work things out academically at Mater Dei High School.
A move up could give Arizona an immediate possibility to replace Nico Mannion if he leaves next spring after one season.
“I don’t know. It’s not for sure yet,” Askew said of reclassification. “I’m definitely thinking about it, sitting down and talking to my parents, my trainers, my coaches, my peers, my big bros, some that played in the league and some that played overseas.
“I’m just taking it in right now and I’ll make a decision before my junior year starts.”