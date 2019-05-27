Arizona guard Devonaire Doutrive will transfer from the Arizona Wildcats after one season, his guardian said Monday.
Laurian Watkins, trainer and guardian/mentor for Doutrive, confirmed his decision.
”He is looking for a spot that’s more suitable for him going forward,“ Watkins said via text message. “U of A was awesome just not the best fit for him!”
The 6-foot-5-inch, 174-pound Doutrive played sparingly for the Wildcats last season but showed flashes of potential and was one of the team‘s best offensive rebounders. He hit a game-winning basket at Oregon State. Doutrive averaged 3.3 pounds and 3.0 rebounds in 11 minutes per game.
Doutrive‘s departure means the Wildcats are back to the maximum of 13 scholarship players for next season.