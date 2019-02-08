History: Good and excellent ratings until mid-2017. Since then, the restaurant has been placed on probation twice, most recently on Jan. 9.
What the inspector saw: Egg rolls, pot stickers, and raw pork, duck, shrimp and chicken stored at unsafe temperatures; head cook washed hands without soap, then returned to work; food debris and residue build-up on kitchenware and food contact surfaces; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection Jan. 22.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.