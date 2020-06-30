E-Edition Tutorial

How to Log In
Go to tucson.com and click the “person” icon found on the upper right of the website.
Once you are logged in, click on Today’s E-Edition found on the upper left and will route you to the E-Edition page.
Trouble Logging In
- The issue can usually be fixed by subscribers clearing their tucson.com “cookies.” We understand this is not an optimal solution, but it does fix the problem in most cases.
How to Log Out
Click on the Options icon in the toolbar on the right-hand side of the E-Edition and click Logout.
Reading an Article
Hovering over the paper highlights an article.
Clicking on the highlighted area loads that content into the right side for easy reading “text view.”
Viewing Single Page
Tap on the Browse mode found on the right navigation bar. By default, it shows 2 pages.
Tap on the Browse mode again and it will zoom to view a single page.
Zooming my View
On Browse mode, a single click/tap on the page image will zoom in or out.
On Index viewing mode, double click/tap will zoom in the area.
For users on mobile, you may use hand gestures such as pinching to zoom in or out.
Changing Font Size
When an article is loaded for viewing in the right side of the screen, several control icons will appear above it.
Click on the Increase / Decrease Font icons to adjust the font size.
For users on mobile, you may use hand gestures such as pinching in or unpinch to adjust font size.
Changing the Page
Pressing the arrows on the right and left sides of the page image will change pages.
You may also click on the next section arrows to jump to the next or previous section
Search Past Editions
To access previous editions from the past 30 days, click on the Editions Icon at the right-side panel and select from the recent editions listed.
If you wish to access older editions back to 2007, click on the Search Archives and select a date.
Print or Email an Article
When an article is loaded for viewing in the right side of the screen, several control icons will appear above it.
The Print icon offers a quick way to print. After clicking the print icon, the printer set-up should pop-up.
To share an article, the share icon will open a Sharing menu which allows you to select from several methods (Email, Print, Facebook, Twitter, etc).
Listen to an Article
When an article is loaded for viewing in the right side of the screen, several control icons will appear above it.
The Listen icon offers a way to listen to the text of the article being read out loud by an automated system. After clicking the Listen icon, audio will begin to play automatically, and a pause option appears.
Translate an Article
When an article is loaded for viewing in the right side of the screen, several control icons will appear above it.
To translate an article to a different language, click the article you want to translate, then click on the "Translate to" dropdown and select the desired language.
Save a Page, Section or Complete Edition
To save a page, section or complete edition, you can download it by going into Pages mode. In the toolbar on the right-hand side. Select the page, section or edition you’d like to save, and press the Download Selected Pages icon on the top left. The system will generate a PDF file. Click the “Click here to download it” link in the pop up box to confirm, and the file will appear in your downloads file.
