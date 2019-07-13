El Charro Cafe, 311 N. Court Ave. in Tucson.

311 N. Court Ave.

History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years, but was placed on probation May 28 and failed a June 7 follow-up inspection.

What the inspector saw: Tacos, rice and tomatoes stored at unsafe temperatures, a repeat violation; dishes stored as clean had food residue, also a repeat violation; mold build-up on soft drink dispensing gun; two hand-washing sinks were blocked and inaccessible.

Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection June 10.

Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.