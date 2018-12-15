History: Mostly good or excellent ratings since 2012 before being placed on probation Nov. 19 and failing re-inspection Nov. 29.
What the inspector saw: Hand-washing sink with no hot water, hand-washing sink in bar being used for purposes other than hand washing, raw meat stored too close to other food, containers of bouillon and garlic being reused to hold other food, food being thawed improperly.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Dec. 4.
Comment: Owner Phil Ferrante said he has been in the restaurant business here for 28 years and has never had anything like this happen before. A blown compressor and problems with a sink created “a perfect storm.” “Everything is fixed and everything is in perfect condition now,” he said.