El Perro Loco Hot Dogs is most known for the chipilon, which includes a toasted bun covered in cheese. They also have a version that adds garlic to the toasty cheesy goodness.
El Perro Loco also serves Quesadogos, which includes all the Sonoran hot dog fixings crammed into a quesadilla, and Tostidogos, which is a bag of Tostitos chips topped with hot dog fixings.
El Perro Loco is located at East 36th Street and South Country Club Road, West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, and 1285 W. Ajo Way.