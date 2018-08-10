901 N. Grande Ave.
History: Mainly positive ratings since 2016 but received a needs improvement rating on June 22 followed by a failed re-inspection on July 2.
What the inspector saw: Kitchen was briefly shut down as an "imminent health hazard" due to no working refrigeration; no hot water in hand-washing sink; clean dishes stored on dirty shelves; dirty dough mixers; bags of of onions stored directly on floor; holes in ceiling above reach-in refrigerator; open window had no screen; no certified food protection manager.
Follow-up: Passed second re-inspection on July 11.
Comments: Manager Carlos G. Vargas said problems have been corrected. He said the refrigeration problem was due to a power outage.