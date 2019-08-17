History: Mainly good and excellent scores for 10-plus years but was placed on probation July 26.
What the inspector found: “Almost all” refrigerated foods were stored at unsafe temperatures including sausage, beans, chile rellenos, taco toppings, menudo, albondigas and caldo de rez; numerous foods had no use-by dates; employee prepped food with bare hands; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Aug. 5.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.