Senior biomedical engineering student Allison Edwards shows an exploded view of a wireless body-temperature sensor design to judges at this year’s University of Arizona Engineering Design Day. The sensor, placed in a small plastic housing, would attach to a chemotherapy port worn beneath the skin. The sensor would allow patients to monitor their body temperature in real time on a cellphone. Engineering student teams demonstrated 118 inventions on Monday, with 616 UA seniors presenting their capstone design projects to industry sponsors, judges and the public.