Here’s a shocker:
As of this writing there are still tickets available for Alan Cumming’s cabaret show, “Legal Immigrant.”
Cumming has a solid gold reputation for his stage, screen and television work. He won a Tony award for “Cabaret,” has a couple Olivier Awards to his credit (that’s London’s version of the Tony), and has been nominated multiple times for an Emmy Award for his role in “The Good Wife.”
To see Cumming onstage is to be completely enchanted and entertained.
Between songs — he slips in quite a few Sondheim tunes, and he’ll cover pieces made famous by the likes of Pink, Edith Piaf and Adele — Cumming tells the story of his becoming a U.S. citizen. And in addition to everything else, Cumming is a spellbinding storyteller.
He performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tickets are $32-$77 at foxtucson.com or 547-3040.