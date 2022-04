As evidenced by the high temps, summer is fast approaching.

To help you get through those triple-digit days, Caliente is putting together a list of things to do around Tucson to keep you occupied for 100 days. You're welcome.

If your business or organization has events planned, indoors or out, between May 19 and Aug. 27 send an email with details and photos to caliente@tucson.com.

The deadline for submissions is May 6.

