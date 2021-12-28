Batch whiskey bar celebrates six years in downtown Tucson with specials

Batch, downtown Tucson's main source for fine whiskey and craft doughnuts, will be celebrating six years on Jan. 1.

In that time, owner Ronnie Spece has turned his concept into the No. 1 resource for whiskey in the city and one of the top whiskey destinations in the entire state.

Spece started 2021 with more than 500 unique whiskey selections. He enters 2022 with around 750. The bar has also enhanced its craft cocktail program.

To celebrate, Batch will be offering $6 old fashioned and mule cocktails and $1 craft doughnuts all day. There will be complimentary whiskey samplings and rare whiskeys available by the ounce.

Admission is free.

Visit facebook.com/batchtucson for more information.