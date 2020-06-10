Tucson’s baby elephant active amid tummy troubles

Just like her first month, Penzi is still hesitant to get into deeper mud wallows.

“She likes water but she’s very hesitant to get into water,” Tygielski says. She instead prefers to splash at the edge.

“I thought as we got into these hot temperatures, she would for sure get into it,” Tygielski says. “Eventually she’ll learn that swimming is a fun thing, but she isn’t there yet.”

BONDING with keepers, Nandi

Despite the fact that keepers have given Penzi “yucky-tasting medications” in recent weeks, Tygielski says one of Penzi’s favorite things is getting scratched with the keepers’ large brushes.

“When you start doing it, she kind of lights up,” Tygielski says, adding that Penzi will even flap her ears open so she can get brushed behind there.

As for Penzi’s relationship with big sister Nandi, they’re still as close as ever.

The two sisters are sometimes separated — when Nandi is on the habitat and Penzi is in the barn — but when they reunite, “it’s like a little party every time,” Tygielski says.