Tucson's DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum is reopening

The DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum is reopening Monday, Nov. 16.
All visitors will be required to wear face coverings and anyone who is not feeling well is asked to stay home.
The 10-acre compound, at 6300 N. Swan Road, was designed and built by Arizona artist Ted DeGrazia.
The main gallery hosts several collections of DeGrazia original artwork, which depicts the history and the people of the Southwest.
The museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit degrazia.org.
