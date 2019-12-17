Canadian blues musician coming to Tucson this weekend

Canadian blues musician Harpdog Brown is coming to Tucson for the holidays, with a show at Monterey Court on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Based in Vancouver, Brown has been singing and playing blues harmonica for nearly four decades. His Uptown Blues Band runs the gamut of genres played, from New Orleans-style jazz to Chicago Blues.
Brown told WGN-TV Chicago in October that he first developed a taste for the blues living in Edmonton, Canada, where American blues bands regularly stopped through on Canadian tours. He comes to Tucson promoting his latest release, “For Love and Money.”
The show, at 505 W. Miracle Mile, starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-$18 through montereycourtaz.com.
