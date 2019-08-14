FESTIVALS
Picture Rocks Farmers Market — West Tucson, 6780 N. Sandario Road. Local artisans selling goods. 8 a.m.- noon. Sundays. Free. 203-9835.
HoCo Fest: Omar Apollo — Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Jazz, R&B, funk, soul, and pop. Ages 16 and up. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 29. $20. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Holy Fawn and Super Unison — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Rock. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 30. $10. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Sound Healing with Lindsey Banis — YOGAnnex, 439 N.Sixth St. Tones from crystal bowls and a crystal quartz harp to relax the mind and allow all tension from the body to dissolve while raising vibrational frequency and balancing chakras. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30. $25. 622-8848.