Jazz diva Dianne Reeves' Tucson concert is off — again

They say Friday the 13th is a bad luck day and, for Tucson fans of jazz diva Dianne Reeves, that might just be the case.

The HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival on Thursday announced that the singer's show on Friday, May 13, was canceled after Reeves announced she contracted COVID-19.

This is the second time Reeves has had to call off her Tucson show at Leo Rich Theater. She was initially supposed to perform Jan. 23, but that date was pushed off to Friday out of concern for the then rising COVID-19 omicron cases.

Jazz officials said the show will not be rescheduled and refunds are available.

Reeves was one of three artists to postpone their Jazz Festival shows in January. Grammy-winner Jon Batiste made up his date on March 4 and Herb Alpert and Lani Hall are circling back to the Rialto Theatre June 5 to make up their date.

