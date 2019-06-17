Hotel Congress is holding a surfing beach bash, sans the sand, June 22.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

We are pretty sure the Beach Boys won’t be around to sing “Surf City,” but hey, who needs them when you’ve got bands like The Surfbroads, Shrimp Chaperone and The Furys.

They will all be playing their groovy sounds at Hotel Congress’ beach bash Surfapalooza slated for 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

The desert beach party is free, there will be fish tacos and cold beer to buy, and you’ll be gathered together with like-minded dudes and dudettes.

The 21-and-up shindig is at 311 E. Congress St. For more information, go to hotelcongress.com or call 622-8848.

