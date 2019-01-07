Tucson's live music scene this weekend is turning inward and looking backward.
- First up on Friday, Jan. 11, Gin Blossoms guitarist and songwriter Jesse Valenzuela returns to Tucson just four months after he and his band played a co-bill with fellow 1990s pop rockers Big Head Todd and the Monsters at the AVA at Casino del Sol. Valenzuela, a pretty remarkable guitarist who has spent the past couple decades moonlighting as a film composer in Hollywood, will share the Club Congress stage with Tucson bands The Luminarios and The Sidewinders. These are bands with deep Tucson roots that have surely crossed paths in some form with Valenzuela, who grew up in Tempe and was a founding member of the Tempe-born Gin Blossoms. Friday's show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St., and tickets are $7 in advance through hotelcongress.com or $9 day of show.
- On Saturday, Jan. 12, a handful of Tucson rockers will share the Rialto Theatre stage for Local Love's "Metal Fest XV." All five bands on the lineup — Fire Glass, Push, Beyond the Firewall, Minutes to Midnight and Dedwin — hail from Tucson. The music leans overwhelmingly to the harder edge of metal rock, with some softer melodies sneaking in to keep you on your toes. Saturday's all-ages concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday and is one of Local Love Productions' regular local band spotlight events. Admission is $5 in advance through rialtotheatre.com or $8 at the door, 318 E. Congress St.
- Concerts so close to the holidays can often be a hard sell, unless you put a pair of Motown giants on one bill. That's what UA Presents did with The Temptations and The Four Tops. UA Presents has only a handful of tickets left for the show on Sunday, Jan. 13. The two bands — the Temptations, best known for "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)" and "My Girl," and The Four Tops, famous for the chart topping hits "Reach Out I'll Be There" and "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" — are on the road together; Tucson is their first stop in a trek that takes them through late spring. Sunday's concert starts at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. on the University of Arizona campus. Tickets start at $25 through ticketmaster.com. Details: uapresents.org.