True Concord Voices & Orchestra waited nearly three years to perform the world premiere of Jocelyn Hagen’s “Here I Am.”

Some might say that late-January performance would be a hard act to follow.

Unless you’re True Concord and its Music Director/Founder Eric Holtan.

This weekend, the ensemble is following up “Here I Am” with Haydn’s large-scale oratorio “Creation,” a life-affirming, optimistic and brilliant work that will feature a 32-voice choir, five vocal soloists and an orchestra 36 instruments strong.

Yep, they don’t believe in doing things small at True Concord.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s performances.

Haydn’s “Creation”: The Austrian composer was influenced by Handel’s “Messiah,” the 1741 oratorio that told the story of the birth, life and death of Christ from the Bible’s New Testament. Haydn delved into the Old Testament Book of Genesis nearly 60 years later, recounting how God created the Earth and all that lies in it in seven days.

The libretto is based on narratives from the Book of Genesis, some Psalms and John Milton’s epic 1667 poem “Paradise Lost.” The work is divided into three parts: the creation of the universe and plants; the creation of animals and man and woman; and the story of Adam and Eve in Paradise.

There are five solo parts in “Creation”: Gabriel, Uriel, Raphael, Adam and Eve. True Concord’s soloists for the performance are sopranos Julie Bosworth and Chelsea Helm; tenor Steven Soph; and basses Paul Max Tipton and Edward Vogel.

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Green Valley’s Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive.