The Presidio San Agustín del Tucson

The Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum is a replica of the original that was established in 1775. It is 30 times smaller than the original fort.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum is hosting a lecture by a descendant of Tucson founder Hugo O’Conor.

Kieran O’Conor, a collateral descendant, will give a lecture presentation on May 7 at 7 p.m. on the archaeology and history of the O’Conors of Connacht.

Kieran O’Conor blends his own personal heritage with his archaeological expertise to share a little bit about Tucson, the Irish and how they are still connected.

The cost of the lecture is $20 for nonmembers and $15 for Presidio Museum members. Pre-registration is suggested at TucsonPresidio.com.

