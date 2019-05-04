Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum is hosting a lecture by a descendant of Tucson founder Hugo O’Conor.
Kieran O’Conor, a collateral descendant, will give a lecture presentation on May 7 at 7 p.m. on the archaeology and history of the O’Conors of Connacht.
Kieran O’Conor blends his own personal heritage with his archaeological expertise to share a little bit about Tucson, the Irish and how they are still connected.
The cost of the lecture is $20 for nonmembers and $15 for Presidio Museum members. Pre-registration is suggested at TucsonPresidio.com.