Santa Pachita gig to raise funds for Tucson mariachi conference programs

Unlock those hips and get moving for a good cause with Santa Pachita at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, Saturday, Aug. 21.

The Tucson band, known for entrancing its audiences with festive cumbia rhythms and versatile Latin Fusion repertoire, will be playing to raise money for the educational programs associated with the annual Tucson International Mariachi Conference.

The conference, a multi-day celebration of mariachi music, was canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A time and place for the 2022 conference has yet to be determined, according to the conference website, tucsonmariachi.org.

The Santa Pachita show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $12 in advance through tucsonmariachi.org/santa-pachita-21 and $15 at the door.