The first and only time "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah came to Tucson, the show sold out so quickly they added a second one.
It's a safe bet that will repeat itself when Noah returns for a Nov. 23 show at Tucson Music Hall.
The Music Hall is about the same size as Centennial Hall, where Noah played in April 2018 to close out the UA Presents season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he proved just as popular 18 months later. And his show, part of his "Loud & Clear" Tour, is on a Saturday night so it's not like anyone has to get up early the next morning.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through livenation.com No prices have been announced.