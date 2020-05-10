Tucson's Fox Theatre to stay closed through summer due to coronavirus
top story

Tucson's Fox Theatre to stay closed through summer due to coronavirus

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Fox Theatre in downtown Tucson will stay closed for public events through Aug. 31 due to the coronavirus, the staff announced Saturday.

Events originally scheduled to take place before Aug. 31 have either been rescheduled for fall 2020 or spring 2021, are postponed with new dates pending or have been cancelled, the Fox said in a news release.

Ticket holders will be alerted via email when rescheduled dates are confirmed.

To support the renovated theater, supporters have launched "Fox Forward: Look to the Future Relief Campaign." Contributions will support the Fox during the pandemic.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News