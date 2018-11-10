After a productive high school basketball career in Detroit, Gary Harrison signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball for Arizona in 1974. Harrison went on to score 347 points and play a key part on the 1976 Elite Eight team. He made Tucson his home, and last week was elected as the Pima County Clerk of the Superior Court. Harrison received 157,903 votes, winning by more than 25,000 votes. When Harrison flew to Tucson for his 1973 recruiting visit, he was met at the airport by UA assistant coach Jerry Holmes, who was probably the top recruiter in UA basketball history. At Harrison’s election-night victory party last week, Holmes was in the crowd to help celebrate. Talk about a lasting friendship. …