My mother inspired me to become a nurse and showed me that caring for others was an extremely rewarding profession. I started out as a technician, to RN to a master’s in nursing. My educational journey has shaped my career a great deal. With each new level of education, I have gained more experience and insight into how healthcare works, and that has helped me along the journey to become a leader within the surgery department.
Christina Suarez
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Tucson Nurses Week Foundation annually awards nurses for excellence in nursing, pediatric nursing and – the highest honor – the Most Inspi…
- Updated
The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.