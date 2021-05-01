 Skip to main content
Christina Suarez

  • Updated

 ERIC SUHM

My mother inspired me to become a nurse and showed me that caring for others was an extremely rewarding profession. I started out as a technician, to RN to a master’s in nursing. My educational journey has shaped my career a great deal. With each new level of education, I have gained more experience and insight into how healthcare works, and that has helped me along the journey to become a leader within the surgery department.

