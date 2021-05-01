 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miki Couchoud

Miki Couchoud

  • Updated

Miki Couchoud

 ERIC SUHM

My passion is providing medical care to under-served communities, specifically medical care outreach to Bahia Asuncion, Baja Sur, Mexico area. In addition to nursing, I continue to maintain my Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic (EMT-P. I provide emergency medical education and training (CPR, first aid, and basic emergency medical service) for the community volunteers and schools and help provide medical equipment for a community that the closest hospital is more than 2 hours away.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News