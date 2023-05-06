Job Title: Abdominal Transplant Coordinator
Organization: Banner University Medical Center-Tucson
Education: Master of Nursing emphasis in Clinical Systems Leadership
University of Arizona
Certified Coordinator of Transplant Care
North American Transplant Coordinators Organization, American Board for Transplant Certification
"I am Sam, and I am a Tucsonan born and raised. My husband and I have 4 adventures little girls who like to keep our day full of their own pursuits and interests. I am currently a Transplant Coordinator at Banner Tucson and have worked in this role for 4 years. To make life even more fun, I am pursing my dream of attaining my NP."