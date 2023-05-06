"In 2011, I started in the Operating Room at University Medical Center as a new graduate RN. I joined the cardiac team, and quickly fell in love with pediatric and adult cardiac and thoracic surgery. Over the years in the OR, I successfully completed my Master's degree and took over the role as educator for the department. After exhausting all avenues in the OR, I slowly transitioned to bedside care in the Pediatric ICU. For months, I worked in both departments, working both nightshift and dayshift. I have now been in the PICU for 6 years and work as a cardiac, ECMO and charge nurse for our unit. I work with the most genuine, dedicated and compassionate group of nurses, and I am truly blessed and love my job."