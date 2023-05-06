Job Title: Registered Nurse-Disease Management
Organization: 355th Medical Group-Davis Monthan Air Force Base
Education: Pima Community College – ADN; Western Governors University – BSN
"I have been a Registered Nurse for 24 years and have served in many different roles. I have had the privilege of working in Labor and Delivery, Pre-Op/PACU, Family Practice clinic, and most recently Disease Management. I have found all my roles rewarding in different ways. I value the connections I have made and appreciate the opportunities to improving my patient’s lives.
Currently my focus is helping to manage hypertension and hyperlipidemia in our Active-Duty (AD) population. I am part of an Evidence Based Practice team that was recently awarded a grant to provide home blood pressure monitors to help with the management and treatment of hypertension in our AD population. I find my work purposeful and rewarding and plan to continue this journey for a long time."