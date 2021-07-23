 Skip to main content
Flora's Market Run

The Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando at Flora’s Market Run includes apple and brussel slaw, a hot honey mustard and pickles.

Flora's Market Run, 2513 E. Sixth St., is part grocery store, part restaurant and features a sushi bar, produce from local Tucson farmers, a cafe and a deli that will provide you the perfect cuts of meat to make an Instagram-worthy charcuterie board. 

Here's what to get from Flora's Market Run, a gourmet grocery wonderland

