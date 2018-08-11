Sabino High School and UA grad Dan Hicks, NBC’s lead golf announcer, and former UA golfer Jerry Foltz, who is an on-course analyst for Golf Channel, have been joined in the TV golf business by UA grad Shane Bacon. Bacon has become the No. 2 voice of golf on Fox and FS1, which this year broadcast the U.S. Open, the U.S. Senior Open and the ongoing U.S. Women’s Amateur. Bacon got his start in journalism for the Arizona Daily Wildcat and last week was hired to be a sideline reporter for Fox’s NFL coverage. After graduating from Arizona, Bacon caddied for a year at St. Andrews in Scotland, and then became a caddy for ex-Arizona All-American Erica Blasberg before moving to a career in broadcasting.