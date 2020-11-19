2522 E. Fort Lowell Road
Small groups can enjoy a farm-to-table Thanksgiving dinner from Gallery of Food Bodega. Prices begin at $295 to feed four to eight people with generous portions and enough for leftovers. Each meal includes vegetarian-style stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, fresh vegetables, bread, cranberry sauce, pecan pie and Magdalena squash pie. All of the sides are made from local gardens and turkeys raised locally from Top-know farms or a Red Bird Free Range Turkey from Colorado.
Place an order by calling 884-5033 by Nov. 20. The meal can be delivered or picked up Wednesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
