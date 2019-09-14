History: Mainly good and excellent scores since mid-2016 except for a probation rating early last year. The site was declared an imminent health hazard Aug. 27 and is temporarily shut down.
What the inspector saw: Kitchen floors and a walk-in refrigerator were contaminated by raw sewage after sewer backed up into a hand-washing sink and overflowed.
Follow-up: The facility must remain closed until sewer system is repaired and all contaminated areas are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.