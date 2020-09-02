Geraldine Meyer and Roy Meyer

My mother and my deceased father were both WWII vets. My father was a waist gunner in the Army Air Corps on a bomber stationed in Italy. He and my mother met in Tucson after the war ended. My dad joked that it was a good thing they met after the war because they would have been court martialed if they dated while serving in the Army since my mom was an officer and dad was an enlisted soldier. My dad died two years ago at age 94. Dad was a great story teller and spoke often of his war experiences.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
