Geronimo: An American Legend

  • Updated

Wes Studi stars as Geronimo, the legendary Apache leader and medicine man who defied the U.S. Cavalry.

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Monument Valley, Kayenta, Red Mesa, Kaibab National Forest, Williams (Grand Canyon Railway), Mexican Water, San Francisco Peaks, Skeleton Canyon, Teec Nos Pos, Tucson

Jason Patric, Gene Hackman, Robert DuvallDrama, history, western: The story of the Apache chief and his resistance to the U.S. Government's subjugation of his people.

Box office gross: $18.64 million

