Partial filmography for Gertrude Michael (1911-1964)

  • Wayward, 1932
  • Unashamed, 1932
  • Sailor Be Good, 1933
  • A Bedtime Story, 1933
  • Night of Terror, 1933
  • Ann Vickers, 1933
  • I'm No Angel, 1933
  • Cradle Sing, 1933
  • Search for Beauty, 1934
  • Bolero, 1934
  • George White's Scandals, 1934
  • Hold that Girl, 1934
  • I Believed in You, 1934
  • The Witching Hour, 1934
  • Murder at the Vanities, 1934
  • Murder on the Blackboard, 1934
  • The Notorious Sophie Lang, 1934
  • Cleopatra, 1934
  • Menace, 1934
  • Father Brown, Detective, 1934
  • It Happened in New York, 1935
  • Four Hours to Kill! 1935
  • The Last Outpost, 1935
  • Woman Trap, 1936
  • Till We Meet Again, 1936
  • Forgotten Faces, 1936
  • The Return of Sophie Lang, 1936
  • Second Wife, 1936
  • Make Way for a Lady, 1936
  • Mr. Dodd Takes the Air, 1937
  • Sophie Lang Goes West, 1937
  • Just Like a Woman, 1938
  • The Hidden Menace, 1938
  • Hidden Power, 1939
  • Parole Fixer, 1940
  • The Farmer's Daughter, 1940
  • I Can't Give You Anything But Love, Baby, 1940
  • Slightly Tempted, 1940
  • Prisoner of Japan, 1942
  • Behind Prison Walls, 1943
  • Women in Bondage, 1943
  • Where Are Your Children? 1943
  • Faces in the Fog, 1944
  • Three's a Crowd, 1945
  • Allotment Wives, 1945
  • Club Havana, 1945
  • Flamingo Road, 1949
  • Caged, 1950
  • Darling, How Could You! 1951
  • Bugles in the Afternoon, 1952
  • No Escape, 1953
  • Women's Prison, 1955
  • The Continental Twist, 1961