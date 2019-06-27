Partial filmography for Gertrude Michael (1911-1964)
- Wayward, 1932
- Unashamed, 1932
- Sailor Be Good, 1933
- A Bedtime Story, 1933
- Night of Terror, 1933
- Ann Vickers, 1933
- I'm No Angel, 1933
- Cradle Sing, 1933
- Search for Beauty, 1934
- Bolero, 1934
- George White's Scandals, 1934
- Hold that Girl, 1934
- I Believed in You, 1934
- The Witching Hour, 1934
- Murder at the Vanities, 1934
- Murder on the Blackboard, 1934
- The Notorious Sophie Lang, 1934
- Cleopatra, 1934
- Menace, 1934
- Father Brown, Detective, 1934
- It Happened in New York, 1935
- Four Hours to Kill! 1935
- The Last Outpost, 1935
- Woman Trap, 1936
- Till We Meet Again, 1936
- Forgotten Faces, 1936
- The Return of Sophie Lang, 1936
- Second Wife, 1936
- Make Way for a Lady, 1936
- Mr. Dodd Takes the Air, 1937
- Sophie Lang Goes West, 1937
- Just Like a Woman, 1938
- The Hidden Menace, 1938
- Hidden Power, 1939
- Parole Fixer, 1940
- The Farmer's Daughter, 1940
- I Can't Give You Anything But Love, Baby, 1940
- Slightly Tempted, 1940
- Prisoner of Japan, 1942
- Behind Prison Walls, 1943
- Women in Bondage, 1943
- Where Are Your Children? 1943
- Faces in the Fog, 1944
- Three's a Crowd, 1945
- Allotment Wives, 1945
- Club Havana, 1945
- Flamingo Road, 1949
- Caged, 1950
- Darling, How Could You! 1951
- Bugles in the Afternoon, 1952
- No Escape, 1953
- Women's Prison, 1955
- The Continental Twist, 1961