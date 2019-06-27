Partial filmography for Glenda Farrell (1901-1971)
- Little Caesar, 1931
- Life Begins, 1932
- Three on a Match, 1932
- I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, 1932
- The Match King, 1932
- Mystery of the Wax Museum, 1933
- Grand Slam, 1933
- Girl Missing, 1933
- The Keyhole, 1933
- Gambling Ship, 1933
- Mary Stevens, M.D., 1933
- Lady for a Day, 1933
- Bureau of Missing Persons, 1933
- Havana Widows, 1933
- Man's Castle, 1933
- The Big Shakedown, 1934
- Hi, Nellie!, 1934
- Dark Hazard, 1934
- I've Got Your Number, 1934
- Heat Lightning, 1934
- Merry Wives of Reno, 1934
- The Personality Kid, 1934
- Kansas City Princess, 1934
- The Secret Bride, 1934
- Gold Diggers of 1935, 1935
- Traveling Saleslady, 1935
- Go Into Your Dance, 1935
- In Caliente, 1935
- We're in the Money, 1935
- Little Big Shot, 1935
- Miss Pacific Fleet, 1935
- Snowed Under, 1936
- The Law in Her Hands, 1936
- Nobody's Fool, 1936
- High Tension, 1936
- Here Comes Carter, 1936
- Gold Diggers of 1937, 1936
- Smart Blonde, 1937
- Fly Away Baby, 1937
- Dance Charlie Dance, 1937
- You Live and Learn, 1937
- Breakfast for Two, 1937
- The Adventurous Blonde, 1937
- Hollywood Hotel, 1937
- Blondes at Work, 1938
- Stolen Heaven, 1938
- Prison Break, 1938
- The Road to Reno, 1938
- Exposed, 1938
- Torchy Gets Her Man, 1938
- Torchy Blane in Chinatown, 1939
- Torchy Runs for Mayor, 1939
- Johnny Eager, 1941
- Twin Beds, 1942
- The Talk of the Town, 1942
- City Without Men, 1943
- A Night for Crime, 1943
- Klondike Kate, 1943
- Ever Since Venus, 1944
- Heading for Heaven, 1947
- I Love Trouble, 1948
- Mary Lou, 1948
- Lulu Belle, 1948
- Apache War Smoke, 1952
- Girls in the Night, 1953
- Secret of the Incas, 1954
- Susan Slept Here, 1954
- The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing, 1955
- Middle of the Night, 1959
- Kissin' Cousins, 1964
- The Disorderly Orderly, 1964
- Tiger by the Tail, 1970