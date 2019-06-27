Download a PDF

Partial filmography for Glenda Farrell (1901-1971)

  • Little Caesar, 1931
  • Life Begins, 1932
  • Three on a Match, 1932
  • I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, 1932
  • The Match King, 1932
  • Mystery of the Wax Museum, 1933
  • Grand Slam, 1933
  • Girl Missing, 1933
  • The Keyhole, 1933
  • Gambling Ship, 1933
  • Mary Stevens, M.D., 1933
  • Lady for a Day, 1933
  • Bureau of Missing Persons, 1933
  • Havana Widows, 1933
  • Man's Castle, 1933
  • The Big Shakedown, 1934
  • Hi, Nellie!, 1934
  • Dark Hazard, 1934
  • I've Got Your Number, 1934
  • Heat Lightning, 1934
  • Merry Wives of Reno, 1934
  • The Personality Kid, 1934
  • Kansas City Princess, 1934
  • The Secret Bride, 1934
  • Gold Diggers of 1935, 1935
  • Traveling Saleslady, 1935
  • Go Into Your Dance, 1935
  • In Caliente, 1935
  • We're in the Money, 1935
  • Little Big Shot, 1935
  • Miss Pacific Fleet, 1935
  • Snowed Under, 1936
  • The Law in Her Hands, 1936
  • Nobody's Fool, 1936
  • High Tension, 1936
  • Here Comes Carter, 1936
  • Gold Diggers of 1937, 1936
  • Smart Blonde, 1937
  • Fly Away Baby, 1937
  • Dance Charlie Dance, 1937
  • You Live and Learn, 1937
  • Breakfast for Two, 1937
  • The Adventurous Blonde, 1937
  • Hollywood Hotel, 1937
  • Blondes at Work, 1938
  • Stolen Heaven, 1938
  • Prison Break, 1938
  • The Road to Reno, 1938
  • Exposed, 1938
  • Torchy Gets Her Man, 1938
  • Torchy Blane in Chinatown, 1939
  • Torchy Runs for Mayor, 1939
  • Johnny Eager, 1941
  • Twin Beds, 1942
  • The Talk of the Town, 1942
  • City Without Men, 1943
  • A Night for Crime, 1943
  • Klondike Kate, 1943
  • Ever Since Venus, 1944
  • Heading for Heaven, 1947
  • I Love Trouble, 1948
  • Mary Lou, 1948
  • Lulu Belle, 1948
  • Apache War Smoke, 1952
  • Girls in the Night, 1953
  • Secret of the Incas, 1954
  • Susan Slept Here, 1954
  • The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing, 1955
  • Middle of the Night, 1959
  • Kissin' Cousins, 1964
  • The Disorderly Orderly, 1964
  • Tiger by the Tail, 1970