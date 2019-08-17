History: Mainly good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years but was placed on probation July 11.
What the inspector found: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including cooked noodles and dumplings, raw cabbage and raw chicken, shrimp and beef; two live cockroaches in equipment-washing area; rodent droppings in storage area; kitchen floors had food residue buildup; dishwashing machine did not properly sanitize dishes.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection on July 22.
Comments: Manager Jay Lu said problems have been corrected.