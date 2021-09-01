Inside Out Project comes to Tucson

Above: Aurora Apodaca, 2, practices her pose with Camilla Sterne before getting her photo taken for the Inside Out Project, the brainchild of French artist JR that made a stop at Jácome Plaza in Tucson on Wednesday. The project is part of the 11M Tour, which intends to raise awareness about the 11 million undocumented people living in the United States.
Right: After getting their photos taken, people could see their images wheat-pasted on the downtown plaza as part of a temporary art installation.