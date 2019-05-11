Here’s a name to remember: Tucson High junior Johnnie Blockburger won the state championship in the 200 and 400 meters last week and was second in the high jump and 100 meters. He has the potential to high jump 7 feet and beyond or perhaps be a top decathlete once he gets in college competition. He has all the right genes, too: His father, Sheldon Blockburger, who is Arizona’s jumps coach, finished No. 2 in the USA National championships in the decathlon 1989, and was part of the United States Pan American Games team in 1991.